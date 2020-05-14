State's high court affirms attorneys fees in GIF case

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld attorneys fees in the amount of over $323,000 for one of the lawyers involved in the successful legal challenge to the state's General Improvement Fund program.

The 4-3 decision by the high court marks the third time the justices have handed down a ruling in the lawsuit brought by former state lawmaker Mike Wilson -- and the second time they have approved attorney's fees for his attorney, John Ogles.

Wilson said the court's decision Thursday likely marks the end of his four-year legal battle.

"It is a victory for taxpayers who may be unable, due to the cost of litigation, [to challenge] blatantly unlawful acts," Wilson said.

In 2017, the Supreme Court ruled in Wilson's favor to strike down the General Improvement Fund, which lawmakers had used for years to dole out money for pet projects.

Seperate from Wilson's efforts to stop the practice, federal investigators launched a probe into allegations of kickbacks in connection to some fund spending, securing convictions against two former lawmakers.