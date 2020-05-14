Teen suspect in Searcy homicide arrested, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

The 18-year-old suspect in a Searcy homicide has been arrested, police said.

Robert Hurd of Searcy was found and taken into custody around 8:10 a.m. Thursday in West Memphis, according to a news release issued by the Searcy Police Department.

He is accused of killing 38-year-old Eric Kalas, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just before 2:20 p.m April 29, a previous release states.

Kalas was taken to Unity Health Hospital, where police said he died of his injuries.

The release states Hurd was wanted on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft. He was out on bond for two counts of attempted murder, according to authorities.

Police said Hurd was being transported to Searcy at the time of the release.