Tesla gets go-ahead on reopening

A worker loads a truck with Tesla cars at the Tesla plant Tuesday in Fremont, Calif. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/514factory/. (AP/Ben Margot)

DETROIT -- It appears the dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of shutdown orders is coming to an end.

The Alameda County Public Health Department announced on Twitter late Tuesday that the Fremont, Calif., plant will be able to go beyond basic operations this week and start making vehicles Monday -- as long as it delivers on worker safety precautions that it agreed to.

It wasn't clear from a news release whether Tesla would face any punishment for reopening in defiance of county orders. Messages were left early Wednesday seeking comment from health officials and Tesla.

The release said Fremont police would verify whether Tesla was holding up its part of the agreement. The deal requires that public health indicators remain stable or improve for the factory to stay open.

"We will be working with the Fremont PD to verify Tesla is adhering to physical distancing and that agreed upon health and safety measures are in place for the safety of their workers as they prepare for full production," the release said.

Fremont Police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said the department would pay the plant a site visit to make sure the safety protocols were being followed. Bosques said the police wouldn't give specific details about the visit before it happens. The state of California allowed some business operations to start up again last week, but Bay Area counties have stricter regulations in place that have not yet been lifted.

Tesla's factory reopened Monday for pre-production with Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him, and operations apparently continued into Tuesday. The company met a Monday deadline to submit a site-specific plan to protect worker safety.

But the reopening defied orders from the Health Department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can't fully open under restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department has said it warned that the company was operating in violation of the county health order, and hoped Tesla will "comply without further enforcement measures" until the county approves a site-specific plan required by the state.

State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

The plant in Fremont, a city of more than 230,000 people south of San Francisco, was closed March 23. It employs about 10,000 workers.

Public health experts have credited stay-home orders with slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and helping to prevent a surge in covid cases that could overwhelm hospitals. The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it has killed more than 80,000 people in the U.S., with the death toll rising.

The county and six municipalities in the densely-populated region decided in late April to extend their restrictions on businesses through the end of May to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

While California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he would let some manufacturers in parts of the state reopen starting last Friday, he also said local authorities had the ability to keep stricter measures in place. The Bay Area was the first region in the country to lock down via shelter in place orders and has been the most cautious about reopening, citing the need to ramp up testing capacity, contact tracing and making sure that there is an ample supply of personal protective equipment.

The counties plan to allow some limited business and manufacturing starting Monday, the same day Detroit automakers plan to reopen auto assembly plants. Some auto parts plants were to restart production this week.

The Detroit automakers' 150,000 U.S. workers are represented by the United Auto Workers union, which has negotiated for added safety precautions. Tesla's workers do not have a union.

Musk, whose company has sued Alameda County seeking to overturn its order, threatened to move Tesla's manufacturing operations and headquarters from the state.

Tesla contends in the lawsuit that Alameda County can't be more restrictive than orders from Newsom. The lawsuit says the governor's coronavirus restrictions refer to federal guidelines classifying vehicle manufacturing as essential businesses that are allowed to continue operating.

Tesla released a plan to maintain worker safety, including wearing gloves and masks, installing barriers between workers and maintaining social distancing. Local officials said the company initially pushed back on checking employee temperatures before boarding a company bus to get to work. But Tesla relented and agreed to check workers.

Musk sent an email to employees early Tuesday: "Just wanted to send you a note of appreciation for working hard to make Tesla successful. It is so cool seeing the factory come back to life and you are making it happen!!" he wrote.

Two workers who have returned to the plant said they were required to watch a safety-training video. One said the company handed out masks and had put up Plexiglas stations in the break room. Another said plastic curtains hang from the ceiling as barriers to keep workers separated from one another, and that the carmaker is taking employees' temperature using thermal scanners.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press; by Rachel Lerman of The Washington Post; and by Ed Ludlow and Dana Hull of Bloomberg News.

