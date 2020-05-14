UAFS chief gives update on return

FORT SMITH -- The chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith briefed the university's board of visitors on Wednesday on the institution's next steps to return to face-to-face instruction in the fall.

Chancellor Terisa Riley told the community members that make up the board that although UAFS is gearing up for online instruction for the summer, the university will transition gradually over the summer. It is asking departments to create plans to identify their needs, which could include personal protective equipment, disinfecting and even changes to the physical environment that need to take place for in-person classes in the fall.

"We're having them to identify some of those needs and share that up so that we can help to make sure we're making mass purchases of those things that they need, and changing the environment so that it is safe, but we're also working with people for whom a return to work would not be the safest or healthiest thing," Riley said at the meeting, which was held via Zoom.

Riley said the university will be reopening gradually and identifying any of the areas where it still needs to do additional work or have policy decisions that it needs to make. With additional steps in place, UAFS plans to roll out a return to face-to-face instruction in the fall.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"And I understand that by coming out and making that strong statement, 'We'll be face-to-face in the fall,' people will wonder if that's completely responsible," Riley said. "And what I'll tell you is this: our board of trustees, our University of Arkansas System, and every employee will be working tirelessly to return to face-to-face delivery of instruction and engagement this fall."

University of Arkansas System trustees approved a resolution May 4 directing system leaders and campuses to work together to prepare campuses to "reopen to students, faculty and staff" in the fall. The vote came hours after the Arkansas State University System announced its six schools and Henderson State University plan to have courses on campus and to reopen residence halls in the fall.

Advice received from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Arkansas Department of Health also will be taken into account so that if it is not safe or appropriate to return to campus, the university will be able to pivot to an alternative, Riley said. This includes putting things online if necessary.

"But we're trying to set up environments that are safe, that reduce risk and allow people to return to their campus environments," Riley said.

Riley also discussed the funding that UAFS will receive through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which devoted $14 billion to higher education across the country.

The university will get $5,511,313 through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. No less than half of this amount must be used for emergency aid grants to compensate students for expenses they have incurred as a direct result of the disruption of campus operations from the coronavirus. The remaining funds may be used for the institutional expenses incurred for the same reason.

However, Riley said UAFS made the decision to add some of its institutional funding to provide more aid to students. The university will provide about $3.5 million, with students who lived on campus as of March 13 getting $1,000, students who received federal Pell grants this spring getting $500, students who are eligible for coronavirus relief funds getting $400, and graduating seniors getting $100. These funds also can stack.

"So if I'm a student who lives on campus, I got a Pell grant, obviously I'm eligible, and I'm graduating in May, I could get up to $2,000," Riley said.

Riley also outlined the specific eligibility requirements for UAFS students to receive the federal relief funding. Students will be receiving these funds "within the next few days."

The institutional funds from the federal measure will be utilized for technology infrastructure, faculty professional development to improve online course delivery, funding student technology purchases, and the purchase of personal protective equipment, according to Riley. This money cannot be used to fill any budget gaps UAFS has as an institution.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Walkenhorst of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

State Desk on 05/14/2020