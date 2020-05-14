UAMS guidelines on returing to sports

COVID-19 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR HIGH SCHOOL TEAM SPORTS

• Recommendations from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Sports Committee for high school sports teams to deal with covid-19:

Coach and staff education

All athletic staff members must complete an education course/module prior to team scheduling and meetings. The education should be focused on the following:

1.The significant health risks associated with covid-19 on athletes

2.The prevention and transmission of covid-19

3.Rationale for recommendations provided

4.Establishing what it means to be a true teammate during crisis

5.The impact of failing to prevent the spread, including illness, cancellations and effects on the community

Quarantine and screening guidelines

The overall strategy is stringent while allowing entrance back into the team and activities. The better we are at ensuring we have minimized the risk of infection prior to entrance, the less modifications are required regarding contact, equipment and routine sport-specific activities. If readily accessible point-of-service testing with high sensitivity were to become available, recommendations regarding generalized testing would likely be different.

Daily screening assessment/active monitoring

1.Actively follow each athlete at least daily to provide the best chance of differentiating new symptoms that may appear like "normal soreness" or heat-related illness

2.Temperature checks

3.Symptom assessment (new cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, GI cramping, nausea and diarrhea)

4.Inquire whether there was exposure to covid-19 by an individual

5.Quarantine and test for failed screening

Pre-participation physicals

1.Highly recommend physical examinations performed by personal physician or community provider

2.Any individual who did not previously have a passing physical examination will require a full evaluation with a primary care physician

3.Highly recommend an updated history with covid-19 specific questions be added to the existing physical examination/clearance

4.Any individual with a confirmed previous or current covid-19 infection or known exposure to covid-19 should obtain clearance prior to participation.

5.Screen for covid-19 prior to entrance into physical area

• Symptoms, exposure, travel history, history of positive test, temperature check

• If previously positive, ensure timeline and appropriate quarantine

6.During physical examination:

• Examiner wears surgical mask, gown, gloves and eye protection

• Change gloves between athletes

• Appropriate amount of hand sanitizer present for athletes and staff

• Limit number of people in small area at a time

• Divide athletes into certain "time slots," with appropriate social distancing measures

• Limit grouping typically seen during physicals by waiting in cars, scheduling times, etc.

Home life and away from team

1.Limited in-person interaction with others outside of team/family unless necessary

2.While knowing this may be difficult for many athletes, they must have proper education and enforcement of the following:

• Practice appropriate sanitation

• Hand washing and proper hygiene

• Social distancing

• Limiting exposure as much as possible

• Have hand sanitizer at all times

3.Strongly encourage/reinforce the need for these rules to be in place among athletes

4.Strongly encourage athletes to serve as role models among their peers and teammates

Meals and campus dining halls

1.Avoid eating in large groups when possible and maintain social distancing

2.Eat at home as often as possible

Team transportation -- bus vs. plane

1.Limit out-of-state travel. Eliminate if possible

2.Wear masks

3.Group athletes/personnel together in seating

4.Maintain appropriate social distancing while waiting for, seated in and exiting the bus

5.Make every effort to control the environment and limit risk (bus size, seating, etc.)

6.Ensure the bus driver has followed appropriate precautions and has undergone screening

7.Include essential travelers only (athletes, coaches and immediate support staff)

On-field refreshments

1.Ensure each athlete has own water bottle; otherwise, use disposable cups/bottles

2.Absolutely no sharing of water bottles

Sanitizing and maintaining equipment

1.Encourage athletes to take ownership of their health and participate at home and on campus

2.Masks should be worn by athletic trainers and athletes during active sessions/treatment

3.Athletic trainers should work with athletes to keep their areas sanitized

4.Frequently sanitize equipment of athletes with higher exposure risks

5.For teams with face/head protection (football/hockey/lacrosse):

• Clean with appropriate disinfectant and follow product-specific instructions for contact time and technique. The CDC/EPA has recommended disinfectant recommendations

• This should occur before and after practice

Other equipment commonly exposed should be sanitized

1.Pole vault and track baton

2.Basketballs, softballs, baseballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, footballs

3.Gymnastics -- mats, bars, other points of contact

4.Bat sports -- bats and gloves

5.Volleyball/basketball -- wipe down gym floors

6.Weight room cleaning -- Spotters wear mask and should consider face shields

Team meetings and practice

1.Conduct remote/virtual meetings when appropriate

2.For small teams, platoon-style meeting scheduling:

• Social distancing at 6 feet if meetings are in person

• Limit unnecessary personnel at in-person meetings

• Encourage non-essential personnel to attend via remote access

• Use masks when social distancing is difficult

Practice/team interactions

1.Platoon -- separate first, second, third and and practice teams

2.When possible, separate athletes by position/squad by space and time

3.Use non-surgical masks (cloth) when not participating in activities

4.Limit "dug out" time or congregation in large groups on sidelines

5.Limit close contact when appropriate

Locker Rooms and Training Rooms

1.Locker rooms/weight rooms/training rooms should be sanitized after or between sessions/teams

• Heat/steam is not enough

• Clean with appropriate disinfectant and follow product-specific instructions for contact time and technique.

• Ensure there are adequate supplies to make it easy to use and readily accessible

2.All individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap, or with hand sanitizer before touching any surface or participating in workouts

3.All areas and surfaces commonly touched must be identified, cleaned often and with consistent reinforcement of adherence to guidelines

4.Limit touching when possible by leaving doors open, removing trashcan lifts, elevator assistance, etc. Among the highest risk surfaces:

• Door handles

• Sink/shower handles/toilets

• Flat surfaces -- locker room seats, tables, etc.

• Weights/weight benches

• Cardio equipment

5.Once team is done in weight room, clean areas/equipment

6.No shared athletic equipment (towels, clothing, shoes, etc.) between athletes

7.Once athlete is done at locker, wipe down area

8.Once athletic trainers have completed rehab/treatment of athletes, wipe down area

9.Chlorhexidine/antiseptic soaps recommended for bathroom/shower areas

10.Limit congregation in locker rooms, fieldhouse, etc.

11.Laundry should be washed daily with appropriate detergent

Vaccinations -- seasonal and childhood

1.When possible and as allowed by district:

• Require yearly flu shots

• Require up-to-date childhood vaccinations prior to matriculation

What to do if there is a positive covid-19 test on your team

1.The athlete should be sent home and quarantined according to the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines

2.Notify the Arkansas Health Department

3.Retrace, as best as possible, contact with other teammates and coaches, and manage as per Arkansas Department of Health

4.Modifying practice and lifting schedules can greatly reduce the risk of more athletes being quarantined if an athlete becomes infected with covid-19

5.Clearance by team or personal physician required prior to return to team activities

Source: UAMS Health

