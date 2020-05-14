WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Gov to speak on coronavirus response

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak at 1:30 p.m. on the state's response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Total cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health remained the same Thursday morning as Wednesday evening, 4,236. The death toll also remained the same, 97.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3woYHVJCyS8]