WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Gov to speak on coronavirus response

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Wednesday May 13, 2020 during his daily covid-19 briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/514governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak at 1:30 p.m. on the state's response to the covid-19 pandemic.
Total cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health remained the same Thursday morning as Wednesday evening, 4,236. The death toll also remained the same, 97.
