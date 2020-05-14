Wisconsin man arrested in connection with North Little Rock homicide

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department arrested a man Thursday afternoon in connection with a May 2 homicide, according to a press release from spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper.
Wisconsin resident Michael Evans, 23, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting at 2300 Pike Ave., which resulted in the death of Keshawn Cameron, the release said.
Evans was found at 1004 North D St. and was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bond.
