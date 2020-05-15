Sections
2 Floridians sentenced for forged checks case

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kaley Williams

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Florida residents were sentenced to federal prison this week for cashing forged checks in Northwest Arkansas.

Kaley Williams, 29, of Daytona Beach and Michelle Jackson, 51, of Pompano Beach pleaded guilty to one charge each of bank fraud. Williams was sentenced to to three years and 10 months followed by three years of supervised release. Jackson was sentenced to two years followed by three years of supervised release. Williams was ordered to pay restitution of $42,744. Jackson was ordered to pay $21,116 in restitution.

Williams and Jackson were part of a nationwide group known as the "Felony Lane Gang." The group traveled from Florida to Arkansas and Iowa and the male co-conspirators broke into vehicles parked at fitness centers, day cares, trailheads and other areas, stealing checks, checkbooks, credit cards, driver's licenses, and other identification.

Metro on 05/15/2020

Print Headline: 2 Floridians sentenced for forged checks case

