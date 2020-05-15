3 teens shot outside Boys & Girls Club in south Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were shot Thursday evening outside a Boys & Girls Club in south Little Rock, police said.

Gabriel Black and Jahkalyn King drove to the Dalton Whetstone Boys & Girls Club at 46 Harrow Drive around 6 p.m., according to a police report, and Black got out of the vehicle to see if the building’s door was unlocked.

A male the teen did not know appeared, said something Black told police he didn’t understand and pointed a black handgun at him. Black tried to get back in the vehicle, the report states, and the gunman fired.

Police said a bullet grazed Black’s wrist and struck King in the leg. A 19-year-old woman in the vehicle drove the pair to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where they were treated and released, according to the report.

Two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old were also outside the club at the time of the shooting.

They told police a gray Ford Crown Victoria pulled into the parking lot and someone inside began shooting, according to the report.

One 16-year-old was struck in the elbow, and he and the others ran down a trail behind the building that led to Lancaster Baptist Church.

A woman who received a call that her son had been shot picked up the 16-year-old victim, as well as the two who were with him. They were met by MEMS, who transported the victim to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available in the report.

A call to the Dalton Whetstone Boys & Girls Club was not immediately returned Friday morning.