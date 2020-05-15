4-star wingman calls Arkansas virtual tour "great"

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half of a Dec. 14, 2019, game against Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff of NWA Democrat-Gazette

ESPN 4-star wingman Alden Applewhite described his virtual tour with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Clay Moser on Friday as “great."

“I enjoyed talking to Coach Muss and Coach Clay,” Applewhite said. “I look forward to continuing to build the relationship. We talked about their successful playing style and how I would fit into their system.”

Applewhite, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn., has scholarship offers from Iowa State, Xavier, Texas A&M, TCU, Mississippi State and other programs while drawing strong interest from Arkansas.

ESPN also rates him the No. 15 small forward in he nation and No. 4 prospect in Tennessee. He said the NBA backgrounds of Musselman and Moser stood out.

“The great connections and experience they have with the NBA and preparing their players and developing their players for the next level,” he said.

Applewhite, whose older brother, Andre Applewhite, played for Mississippi State, was named Class AAA All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Once the NCAA dead period is lifted, Applewhite plans to make his way to Fayetteville.

“Once everything is clear, I do look forward to seeing the campus on a visit,” Applewhite said.