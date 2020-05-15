AAA waiting for governor's decree

High school athletics within the state may be inching closer to reinstatement, but the Arkansas Activities Association is taking a wait-and-see approach before it makes any decisions.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences released a list of recommendations Wednesday to assist high school sports teams in their preparation to safely return after they were suspended nationwide in March because of the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The proposals, which were developed by the UAMS Covid-19 Sports Committee, included suggestions on how to handle a variety of aspects pertaining to activities, ranging from equipment sanitation to locker room interaction.

Lance Taylor, executive director of the AAA, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said the AAA won't proceed with any plans concerning high school sports until Gov. Asa Hutchinson issues his directives.

"What we're waiting on is for the governor to announce the guidelines, with the help of the Arkansas Department of Health," Taylor said. "What UAMS did was really good. But again, we're going to wait for the guidelines that the governor will release, which is what we have to follow."

A sports dead period, which shut down all school athletic facilities while disallowing coaches or any other certified volunteers to participate in any sports-related activities with student-athletes, has been in effect since March 17 and is slated to last at least until May 30. On Wednesday, Hutchinson is expected to announce his guidelines for the resumption of team sports and whether or not limitations will still be in place.

Several high school coaches offered their feelings about the guidelines issued by UAMS, with many acknowledging that the health and safety for all involved takes precedence. Taylor shared those sentiments and noted that what UAMS compiled was extremely helpful for everyone.

"We have read through it, and some of it is really good stuff that I'm sure we will help pass along, especially for the schools to use ... resources," he said. "Still, we're going to wait for the executive order from Gov. Hutchinson or his guidelines that we have to follow to reestablish."

