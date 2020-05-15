Agency directed to offer up to $147.7M for state’s businesses

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday directed the Department of Commerce to fund up to $147.7 million in grant applications to the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program.

The fledgling grant program, financed with federal funds, will help businesses cover coronavirus-related expenses associated with ensuring the health and safety of employees and patrons.

The action came after Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said the program would only be able to fund requests up to $124.5 million in order to hit a target of providing at least 75% of the available money to businesses with up to 50 employees. He said the program had planned to fund 70% of the requested funds for businesses with 50 to 100 employees and 50% of the requested money for businesses with more than 100 employees and limit the grants to $50,000 instead of $100,000. The program would make one half of the payment to businesses and then pay the other half after getting receipts for the expenditures, according to Preston.

But House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, and Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, sharply criticized Preston’s decision to make two grant payments to businesses instead of one because they said the Legislative Council didn’t direct him to do that. Preston said he made that decision based on an agreement with council co-chairs Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw R-Hermitage, and discussions with the inspector general’s office.

Wardlaw said he doesn’t recall that Preston told him that during their telephone conversation on Sunday.

The Legislative Council on Friday directed the Department of Commerce to no longer require 75% of the grant monies go to small businesses with fewer than 50,000 businesses, scrap the $50,000 limit on grants for the initial $100,000 limit, and fully fund the applications of businesses of all sizes if they qualify for the program.

The action came a week after the council approved raising the spending authority for the program to $147.7 million, which was the total sought by applicants.

Department of Commerce officials Friday repeatedly insisted that no applicants got tipped off on the program before Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the program on April 29 at his 1:30 p.m. news conference. The program began accepting applications on a state website on April 29 at 5 p.m. The Department of Commerce received more than 1,200 applications seeking more than $36 million within an hour on April 29. The program accepted more applications on two days last week.