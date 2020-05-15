The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 14, 2020

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-19-825. Saba Makkali v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., dissents.

CV-19-844. Asa Hutchinson, in His Official Capacity as Governor of the State of Arkansas v. Randall Thomas McArty, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded. Baker, J., concurs. Hudson, Hart, and Womack, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-19-884. Michael Anderson v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., concurs.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-19-750. Johnny Lee Mills v. State of Arkansas, from Lawrence County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CV-19-789. Larry Walther, Director, Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Andrea Lea, State Auditor; Dennis Milligan, State Treasurer; and the Central Arkansas Planning and Development District v. Mike Wilson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross- appeal. Kemp, C.J., and Wood and Womack, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part.

