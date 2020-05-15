Arts organizations encouraged to apply for covid-19 relief grants

The Arkansas Arts Council will start taking grant applications Monday from nonprofit arts organizations that can apply for covid-19 relief money from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“This grant will help save jobs in Arkansas’ arts sector and help keep arts organizations going through these tough times,” Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said in a news release.

“Small and mid-sized arts organizations in particular are struggling in the wake of canceled events and fundraising activities,” Hurst added.

Applicants must be 501(c)3 nonprofits. Grants of $1,000 to $15,000 can be used for staff and salary support, fees for artists or contractual personnel, facilities costs, and programs that follow social-distancing protocols. Unlike most Arkansas Arts Council grants, the subgrants do not require a cash match.

The application deadline is May 29. A link at ArkansasArts.org takes applicants to the grant process page.

The Arts Council is administering a $441,500 grant that the state recently received from the $75 million that Congress appropriated to the National Endowment for the Arts. The appropriation was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.