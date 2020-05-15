ASU to start first phase of reopening next week

Arkansas State University will begin the first phase of its "reopening" plan Monday, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced in an email to campus late Thursday.

Only critical employees will be allowed on campus, if they are approved to do so by the university's Emergency Operations Committee. Essential employees and students with a demonstrated need have been the only people permitted on campus recently.

Critical employees are those "who cannot work remotely and must be on site to perform critical operational functions," according to the university. Employees who are at high risk for illness or who can continue to work remotely won't return to campus during the first phase.

Employees who return to campus will go back to being covered by their usual leave policy, if they request leave. Employees who are sick must stay home, according to the plan.

The university also created rules for operations for next week, including requiring the use of face masks, social distancing and no in-person meetings of more than 10 people.

Additional information of the first phase can be found at https://www.astate.edu/safety/novel-coronavirus/return-to-work/index.dot.

Metro on 05/15/2020