FRIDAY, MAY 15: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 4,366 total cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday morning. State health officials also reported 98 total deaths and 3,340 people recovered.

• Restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms Monday, May 11, with restrictions such as limited capacity and required face masks. Some restaurant owners decided to keep their dining rooms closed past that Monday, though.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he will announce a decision May 18 about when bars may be allowed to reopen and on May 20 about when summer camps and team sports can gather.

• A state prison in Pine Bluff reported an outbreak of covid-19 Wednesday, and at least 45 inmates and two staff members have tested positive. The Forrest City federal prison, the state Cummins Unit and the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock have also reported outbreaks.

• The state is conducting “contact tracing” to alert people who may have been exposed to covid-19 that they need to get tested if they have symptoms, and isolate for 14 days even if they have no symptoms. Those who may have been exposed should be alerted through a phone call from the state health department, Hutchinson announced Thursday.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/15/viernes-15-de-mayo-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre-/

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/15/bolaide-may-15-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-co/