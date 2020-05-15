Gravette Farmers Market to open May 23

GRAVETTE — Announcement has been made that, if all goes according to plan, the 2020 Farmers’ Market will open May 23 in Old Town Park.

Open hours for the market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of state regulations regarding the covid-19 virus, only food items will be sold at this time. Plants or craft items will be added later if restrictions are lifted. Market vendors will be offering fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, farm-raised beef and pork products, jams and jellies and baked goods. Honey produced by Centerton beekeeper John McBride will also be available.

Senior Farmers Market coupons and WIC vouchers will be honored, and Double Dollars will be available for eligible shoppers. Persons who wish to apply for these coupons and learn about eligibility requirements can contact the Benton County office of the Area Agency on Aging, 1410 S.E. 14th St., in Bentonville or call (479) 273-9424.

“We sure have missed everyone,” said Beth Patton, manager of the market. “Of course, as with everything in these trying times, we have a few changes that we need to pass on to you to ensure that the market is safe for everyone shopping and working in it.”

These restrictions regarding farmers market regulations include:

• Please stay home if you are sick or have been in contact with others who are sick.

• Use hand washing/sanitizing. Some hand sanitizers will be offered at the park as available.

• Do not touch produce or other items. Self-service will not be available but vendors will help with selections.

• Reduce crowding and maintain the acceptable social distancing of 6 feet between customers.

• Restrict the number of persons in your party to shoppers only.

“We will continue to provide the freshest meats, veggies and other goodies to the area while remaining an awesome open market experience even as we all have to do a few things different to keep everybody safe,” Patton said. “We hope to see all our old friends there and can’t wait to meet all the new ones! The more of you who go, the more we can grow and meet the needs of area shoppers.”

Additional vendors are being sought. Anyone interested in securing booth space at this year’s market is asked to call Patton at (479) 787-3313.