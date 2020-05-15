Hogs in top 3 for USC transfer

Southern California guard Elijah Weaver (3) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Southern Cal guard transfer Elijah Weaver told ESPN he is down to Dayton, Central Florida and Arkansas. He is looking to decide in June.

Weaver, 6-6, 210 pounds, started 14 games last season for the Trojans and averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a sophomore. He started five of 28 games as a freshman and averaged 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

He averaged 23.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 4.3 steals per game as a senior at Rockledge High School in Florida and led his team to a 25-4 record and the District 14 6A title. ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 point guard and No. 37 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.

Weaver would have to sit out a year before being eligible to play during the 2021-22 season at his new school.