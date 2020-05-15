• Clement Lanthier, president of Alberta's Calgary Zoo, said the zoo will return two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights during the coronavirus pandemic is causing problems with getting enough fresh bamboo, the panda's primary food, to feed them.

• Christopher Miller of Cleveland, Tenn., faces kidnapping, hijacking and other counts after being accused of abducting a 26-year-old female Uber driver and forcing her to drive him to Georgia, where she escaped by jumping out of her moving car in Cohutta, authorities said.

• Tristan Van den Bosch, manager of a Belgian cleaning and maintenance company, is using his company's crane platforms to lift family members so they can visit elderly relatives isolated on the upper floors of homes for the aged that are locked down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Derek McCoy, fire chief of Ocean Springs, Miss., expects employee morale to rise after the city's Board of Aldermen voted to give each of its police officers and firefighters hazard pay in the form of a $100 bump in their next 10 paychecks.

• Michael Justice, 47, accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding four others when they tried to repossess a pickup at a home in rural Lewis County, Ky., was arrested on murder and assault charges, state police said.

• Meg Puckett, manager of a wild horse herd on North Carolina's Outer Banks, said a sickly stallion named Topnotch that was believed to have died weeks ago has reemerged from the marshes looking healthy, gaining about 150 pounds lost as he defended his harem of mares against a rival stallion.

• Jonathan Yates, a former doctor at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Beckley, W.Va., was indicted on federal charges that he molested several male patients, including two he temporarily immobilized during the assault, prosecutors said.

• Cevher Toktas, 32, a former top-tier Turkish soccer player, surrendered to authorities 11 days after smothering his 5-year-old son as the boy was being treated in a hospital for a suspected case of covid-19, saying he felt remorse, police said.

• Hunter Black, 20, of St. Cloud, Fla., accused of recording a Snapchat video of himself driving through a red light moments before he crashed into another vehicle, killing two people, surrendered to authorities to face vehicular homicide charges, police said.

