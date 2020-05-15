Man, 18, arrested in Searcy slaying

An 18-year-old suspect in a Searcy homicide has been arrested, police said.
Robert Hurd of Searcy was found and taken into custody about 8:10 a.m. Thursday in West Memphis, according to a news release issued by the Searcy Police Department.
He is accused of killing 38-year-old Eric Kalas, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 2:20 p.m April 29, a previous release said.
Kalas was taken to Unity Health Hospital, where he died..
The news release states Hurd was wanted on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft. He was out on bond for two counts of attempted murder, according to authorities.
