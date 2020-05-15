Man jailed after crash into school

A Little Rock man was arrested after crashing into a Little Rock elementary school building early Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

An officer spotted a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Stagecoach Road just before 3 a.m. and pursued it into the Otter Creek neighborhood, the report said.

The vehicle, driven by 40-year-old Vernon Jones, crashed into Otter Creek Elementary School at 16000 Otter Creek Parkway, according to the report.

Jones was taken to the Pulaski County jail and faces charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanor fictitious auto license plates, reckless driving, driving without a license and driving while intoxicated.

2 felons arrested on gun charges

North Little Rock police arrested two felons on firearms possession charges after a foot chase Wednesday night, according to arrest reports.

Police stopped a stolen vehicle just before 7:45 p.m., and two armed passengers exited the vehicle and fled, the report said.

Cameron Taylor, 21, and Kenan Clay, 21, threw the firearms into a backyard while running and were found sitting on the front porch of a residence at 3619 Orange St., according to the report.

Both were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where both were being held on $10,000 bond. Both are charged with felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor fleeing.

Metro on 05/15/2020