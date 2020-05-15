WALLY HALL: Mohajir remains diligent in efforts for ASU

It wasn't necessarily interesting to read that Arkansas State Athletic Director Terry Mohajir was in a cost-cutting procedure.

That's Mohajir, always planning ahead, which is why he has been able to improve facilities and stay within his budget.

Already a large number of athletic department employees have agreed to a two-month reduction in pay, and that group includes Mohajir, football coach Blake Anderson and basketball coaches Mike Balado and Matt Daniel.

Mohajir is taking a 50% cut in pay and Anderson, the highest-paid employee, has volunteered to reduce his annual salary from $825,000 to $650,000 for two months.

Like most schools, ASU's athletic foundation, which helps supplement salaries, has taken a hit because of the coronavirus.

With businesses temporarily or permanent closing, donations have not been what they have been in the past -- that goes for most of the country.

Also typical of Mohajir, he has a plan for student-athletes to return to campus on June 1, but he also has alternate plans.

. . .

It is official. If the Arkansas Razorbacks get to play famed Notre Dame in Touchdown Jesus Stadium on Sept. 12, it will not be in front of a full house.

Jack Swarbrick, athletic director for the Fighting Irish, said that during a YouTube fund-raising video.

The interesting part was the first thing he addressed was the priority of the fans, which will begin with the students.

He said if it is safe for players to be on the field, it is safe for the students to be in the stands, although they may have to practice social distancing.

Swarbrick admitted he didn't know the exact numbers of who would be admitted into the 77,622-seat stadium, but that he's working on it.

He said everything would be different, from fans entering from a different gate to concession operations.

It would appear that Swarbrick, like most ADs, is preparing for a college football season, even though it could be put on hold.

. . .

The Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame banquet and induction has been postponed until the spring of 2021.

The decision was based on the past success of the banquet and attendance currently being limited by the coronavirus.

The first two banquets drew in excess of 200 people, not including the inductees.

A date will be set soon, and it will be held in Benton.

As well as this year's inductees, the next class will also be inducted at the same time.

. . .

Real Deal in the Rock, one of the largest amateur basketball tournaments in the country, has been delayed to July 24-26.

The tournament was originally scheduled for March 27-29 and had already been rescheduled once, but founder Bill Ingram made the decision to move it as far back as he could based on the uncertainty surrounding covid-19.

"We have Real Deal to help kids, not take a chance on hurting them,' he said.

Traditionally, some of the top players in the country play in this tournament.

. . .

The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame board of directors has voted to postpone its June 8 golf tournament. They are looking at dates in September.

The Hall of Fame's March induction banquet was the first, and maybe last, to be limited to 200 people.

The announcement that 200 was the limit for one induction was made March 13.

The banquet was the next day and went off great.

The best news is not one of those 200 -- it was still very early in the coronavirus pandemic -- has turned up sick.

Sports on 05/15/2020