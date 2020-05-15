Police investigate Searcy woman's death as homicide

Searcy police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found Friday morning, as a homicide.
Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. Friday to Horton Street for a welfare check after Madison Clevenger did not show up for work or answer her phone, according to a news release.
Police entered her home and found her deceased.
No information on a cause of death or any injuries was provided in the release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.