Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigate Searcy woman's death as homicide

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:06 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

Searcy police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found Friday morning, as a homicide.

Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. Friday to Horton Street for a welfare check after Madison Clevenger did not show up for work or answer her phone, according to a news release.

Police entered her home and found her deceased.

No information on a cause of death or any injuries was provided in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT