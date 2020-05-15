Police investigate Searcy woman's death as homicide

Searcy police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found Friday morning, as a homicide.

Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. Friday to Horton Street for a welfare check after Madison Clevenger did not show up for work or answer her phone, according to a news release.

Police entered her home and found her deceased.

No information on a cause of death or any injuries was provided in the release.