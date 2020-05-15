Man shot, injured outside Little Rock Taco Bell, police say; teen, 16, injured in separate shooting

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man was shot several times early Friday outside a Little Rock Taco Bell, police said.

Brandon Hughes, 28, tried to enter the restaurant at 9600 N. Rodney Parham Road around 2:40 a.m. and was told it was closed, according to a police report.

Hughes went out into the parking lot, police said, and an employee reported hearing him begin arguing and swearing at a male and a female customer who were eating in a silver BMW.

The male inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot at Hughes, the report states.

Hughes and the shooter fled, according to employees, and police said they found Hughes behind a nearby Arby’s suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and right arm.

The gunman was described in the report as a heavy-set man with a medium complexion and short black hair. He had a full beard and was wearing a black shirt and glasses, the report states.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes on Friday described Hughes' condition as "critical."

Earlier, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 16-year-old was shot by a stranger who offered him a ride, police said.

According to a separate report, the teen got a ride somewhere around Bragg Street from an older man driving a black Monte Carlo. They were driving in an area the teen said he did not recognize when the driver tried to rob him, police said.

The man pointed a pink pistol at him, and the teen climbed out of the sunroof, according to the report.

The teen hit the ground and began running, and the man shot him. The report did not clarify where the boy was struck.

Police said the victim threw about $850 in cash at the man and ran away. A friend gave him a ride home, and he was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where police interviewed him.

The ShotSpotter system detected a gunshot at 1600 South Harrison Street, and officers found about $850 in cash on the ground, the report states.

The driver was described in the report as an older black man with a dark complexion, short hair, and tattoos on his face. He was wearing a navy True Religion hoodie and jeans, police said.

This story was originally published at 1:02 p.m.