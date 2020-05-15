PREP BASKETBALL: Alma's Mann signs with Arkansas Tech

CEJAY MANN

SCHOOL Alma

SIGNING WITH Arkansas Tech

NOTABLE Averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game to lead the Airedales this season. ... Earned all-state status and was named to the West All-Star team. ... Became the sixth Airedale to surpass the 1,000-point mark for his career. ... Made 201 3-pointers during his career at Alma. ... Is the son of Lady Airedales basketball coach Codey Mann. ... Had originally made a verbal commitment to Northeastern (Okla.) State, but changed his mind in March when coach Mark Downey left the Tahlequah school and returned to Tech.

QUOTABLE "I'm just thankful for the opportunity to play at Arkansas Tech. I get to go home, having lived in Russellville for 13 years, and I have a good relationship with coach Downey. I wanted to go and play for him because he was the first coach to believe me, and I wanted to play for him. He wants to come in as a freshman, not be scared and play with a chip on my shoulder and help the team."

-- Henry Apple

