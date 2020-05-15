Probationer held in theft of vehicle

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman on probation for a conviction earlier this year was charged with felony theft Wednesday in the stealing of a man's car after he gave her and her boyfriend a ride.

Brianna Marie Walston, 21, who lists a Pinewood Street address, was already in custody in the jail for an unrelated probation violation charge when she was served with a warrant for theft of property over $1,000, punishable by up to six years in prison.

She remained in custody Thursday with no bail set and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court. Walston pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court on Feb. 4 to possession of a controlled substance -- meth -- and theft by receiving of a credit or debit card and was sentenced to six years of supervised probation.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the new case, on April 11 about 10:30 a.m., a local man said, an unknown man and woman stole his silver 2000 Toyota RAV4, valued at $3,100.

Metro on 05/15/2020