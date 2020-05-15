SEC decision set for May 22

SEC chancellors and presidents are scheduled to meet through a video conference on May 22 to determine whether to open on-campus facilities on June 1.

The SEC is currently operating under a suspension of all on-campus athletic activities through May 31.

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek informed the UA Board of Trustees early last week that the SEC was planning to present the June 1 opening date, using all existing covid-19 safety measures, to chancellors and presidents soon. Under the plan, the weight room and training facilities on SEC campuses would be open on a voluntary basis to student-athletes who live off campus.

