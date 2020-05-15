In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader shake hands after signing a peace agreement between Taliban and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed, File)

Suicide blast kills 5 Afghans, hurts 29

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A suicide bombing Thursday in Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province looked to target a military compound but exploded before its destination killing five civilians and wounding at least 29 others, including civilians and military personnel, Afghan officials said.

The Taliban took responsibility for the bombing, calling it retaliation for statements by President Ashraf Ghani blaming it for an attack earlier this week against a maternity hospital that killed 24 people, including two newborns, several mothers and nurses.

The Taliban denied responsibility and condemned Tuesday's hospital attack. The U.S. special peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, also noted the Taliban's denial and urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to work together to battle the scourge of terrorism, specifically from the Islamic state affiliate operating in Afghanistan.

The Taliban and Islamic State extremists are rivals.

ISIS has not taken responsibility for the maternity ward attack.

In his speech after Tuesday's dual attacks, Ghani did not mention the Islamic State but said he was ordering an all-out offensive against the Taliban.

Jailed priest admits 4 more boys abused

MELBOURNE, Australia -- An Australian pedophile priest was sentenced to more jail time Thursday after admitting to crimes against another four boys in the 1970s.

In all, Gerald Ridsdale is known to have abused at least 69 children. He has been behind bars since 1994 after he was sentenced to 34 years.

He had been eligible for parole in 2022. But Victorian County Court Judge Gerard Mullaly on Thursday extended Ridsdale's non-parole period by another two years, by which time Ridsdale will be 90 years old.

"You knew what you were doing was profoundly wrong and harmful, but you kept doing these things to these children over and over," Mullaly said.

Ridsdale's latest crimes involved two brothers who were abused when the then-parish priest took them rabbit shooting.

"We trusted our beautiful, innocent children with this b** without question when we should have been more vigilant on their behalf," the elderly parents of the brothers said.

Ridsdale admitted the abuse, but his lawyer Tim Marsh had earlier argued that his client shouldn't spend more time behind bars.

Mobsters' virus-tied transfers rescinded

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

ROME -- Italian convicted mobsters who had been temporarily transferred from prison to house arrest for fear of coronavirus contagion are being put back behind bars, the country's justice minister said Thursday, after their release triggered severe criticism.

Alfonso Bonafede has come under fire after more than 370 convicted mobsters and drug traffickers successfully argued that they needed to be temporarily released to avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus in prison.

The Corriere della Sera daily Thursday reported that one of the first inmates returned to prison was a convicted Cosa Nostra boss, Antonio Sacco. He was one of a handful of top Mafiosi who won temporary release despite being incarcerated in a cell on his own under strict prison rules for mobsters, which also include limited occasions to mingle with other inmates.

Responding to questions Thursday from members of Chamber of Deputies' Justice Commission, Bonafede confirmed that mobsters were being ordered back to prison. "The [administrative] machinery has started to review the health situation of those who asked to get out," the minister said.

Last month, opposition lawmakers demanded that the justice minister explain how a convicted organized crime boss was granted house arrest because of the covid-19 outbreak.

Pasquale Zagaria had been receiving cancer treatment at a hospital ward for prisoners on the island of Sardinia. But after the ward was converted to care for inmates with coronavirus infections, cancer treatment was no longer available there and so he was transferred to temporary house arrest.

Kurds blamed in attack on aid workers

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish officials say Kurdish rebels have opened fire and killed two municipality employees who were distributing aid in a district that has been placed under quarantine because of the coronavirus outbreak. A third employee was wounded.

The attack occurred Thursday on a road near the district of Ozalp, in Van province, which borders Iran, the local governor's office said in a statement. The group was attacked with long-barreled weapons from a vehicle while they were traveling in another vehicle after having handed out aid packages.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said the attack was the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade insurgency in Turkey's southeast region.

The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The Van governor's office said an operation has been launched to catch the assailants.

A Section on 05/15/2020