Suspect arrested in May 2 homicide

North Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday afternoon in a May 2 homicide, according to a news release from spokeswoman Amy Cooper.

Wisconsin native Michael Evans, 23, was arrested at 5:15 p.m., accused of being involved in the shooting at 2300 Pike Ave. that resulted in the death of Keshawn Cameron, the release said.

Evans was found at 1004 North D St. and was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bond. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Metro on 05/15/2020