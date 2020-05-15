North Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday afternoon in a May 2 homicide, according to a news release from spokeswoman Amy Cooper.
Wisconsin native Michael Evans, 23, was arrested at 5:15 p.m., accused of being involved in the shooting at 2300 Pike Ave. that resulted in the death of Keshawn Cameron, the release said.
Evans was found at 1004 North D St. and was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bond. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Metro on 05/15/2020
Print Headline: Suspect arrested in May 2 homicide
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.