Tire disposal fees to rise in July, waste district says

FAYETTEVILLE -- The price for disposing of used tires will increase in July after the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District's board approved an increase to cover the district's costs.

District Director Robyn Reed told the board Thursday the district needed to increase the fee. The average disposal cost increased from $2.91 per tire in 2019 to $3.44 in the first quarter of this year, Reed said, and the current fee doesn't cover the increase. District residents can dispose of four tires per month at no cost. Individuals and businesses bringing in more than four tires are charged the disposal fees.

The board approved an increase in the cost of passenger tires from $2.25 per tire off the rim to $3.50. The fee for passenger tires on the rim will increase from $3.50 to $5 each.

The board also approved an increase in the fees for "oversized" tires, used on tractors, graders and other heavy equipment, from $10 per tire off the rim to $15. Fees for oversized tires on the rims will increase from $15 per tire to $25 per tire. The increases will be effective July 1.

The Boston Mountain Solid Waste district provides recycling and waste disposal programs to residents of Washington and Madison counties.

Metro on 05/15/2020