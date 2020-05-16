FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas received a commitment Thursday from left-handed pitcher Hayden Thomas of Lexington, S.C.
Thomas (6-0, 170 pounds) became the third player to commit to the Razorbacks' Class of 2023. Thomas is a freshman at Brookland Cayce High School.
Thomas joins Conway right-hander Kyler Spencer and Southlake (Texas) Carroll right-hander Jared White in the Razorbacks' 2023 recruiting class.
Oral commitments are not binding.
Sports on 05/16/2020
Print Headline: UA lands player for Class of 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.