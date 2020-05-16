Sections
UA lands player for Class of 2023

by Matt Jones | Today at 2:13 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas received a commitment Thursday from left-handed pitcher Hayden Thomas of Lexington, S.C.

Thomas (6-0, 170 pounds) became the third player to commit to the Razorbacks' Class of 2023. Thomas is a freshman at Brookland Cayce High School.

Thomas joins Conway right-hander Kyler Spencer and Southlake (Texas) Carroll right-hander Jared White in the Razorbacks' 2023 recruiting class.

Oral commitments are not binding.

Sports on 05/16/2020

Print Headline: UA lands player for Class of 2023

