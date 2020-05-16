Hogs make cut for 4-star receiver target

ESPN 4-star receiver target Ketron Jackson has narrowed his list of schools to 14 schools, including Arkansas.

Jackson, 6-2, 185 pounds, 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Royse City, Texas, visited Fayetteville on March 7 and called the Razorbacks his leader at the time.

He also named Texas, Nebraska, Baylor, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Oregon State, Texas A&M, Alabama, TCU, SMU, Ole Miss and Illinois as finalists.

Jackson recorded 61 receptions for 889 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior. ESPN also rates him the No. 37 receiver and No. 192 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

After his March trip, he said he planned to make an official visit to Arkansas in June. The coronavirus forced the NCAA to enforce a dead period until June 30.