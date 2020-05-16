Hunting for entertainment

There will be a lot of caveats in this one, so here goes: If you enjoy streaming series, if you like historical fiction (almost), if you like Quentin Tarantino movies--or at least if you don't mind a series that tries really hard to be a Quentin Tarantino movie--if you like Nazi-hunting flicks, if you like '70s retro hairdos and wide collars, if you like excellent writing, if you enjoy the best acting, and if you're losing it because you can't go to the movie theaters these days, you should try a few hours of Hunters on Amazon Prime. We've been binge-watching for a week.

Many people know that in the chaotic aftermath of World War II, or at least in the European version of it, the Americans and the Russians spent a lot of effort vacuuming up German scientists, doctors and others to assist them in the coming Cold War. Many were party members, and some found a new life in America. Hunters takes it all one step, or a hundred steps, further.

But it is the best stuff Al Pacino has done since Scarface.

Hint: Use earphones. The language isn't for kids.

And schedule for yourself a few minutes to come down after every episode. This stuff is Inglourious Basterds meets Kojak. On steroids.

