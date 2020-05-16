• Brian Yeargan, 44, of Eagle River, Alaska, a cargo pilot for FedEx, became the first foreigner imprisoned in Singapore for breaking the city-state's quarantine order when he was sentenced to four weeks in jail for leaving his hotel room to buy masks and a thermometer, his attorney said.

• Courtney McNeal, 38, of St. Louis, accused of snatching a bag containing more than $64,000 in cash as guards filled a grocery store's ATM, dropped his cellphone and a wallet containing his identification as he fled the scene and was later arrested, prosecutors said.

• Anita Wong said a Hong Kong ice cream shop's new "tear-gas" ice cream flavor, featuring black peppercorns as its main ingredient, reminded her of when she was tear-gassed at a pro-democracy protest and that she shouldn't forget the movement to remain quasi-independent of China.

• Dhameer Scott, 24, of Middletown, Ohio, accused of shooting another man to death during a brawl over $10, surrendered to police to face a murder charge, prosecutors said.

• Dexter Champagne, 58, of Mansura, La., who began working as a prison guard at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola in December, was charged with distributing marijuana and other contraband at the prison, investigators said.

• Adam Chester, a musician who subs for Elton John by performing John's parts in rehearsals with the rocker's band and now idled during the coronavirus pandemic, has begun weekly socially distant "Quaranchella" concerts, serenading his neighbors in suburban Los Angeles.

• Nathan Atchison, a Hillsdale, Mo., police officer wearing his body camera for the first time, escaped with scrapes and bruises when he was dragged more than 30 feet by a car when its driver fled a traffic stop, with the ordeal being recorded, Chief John Bernson said.

• Steve Avery, an Atlanta police spokesman, said a library security guard was hospitalized after she was shot in the head by someone who opened fire on her and another guard as they got into separate vehicles as they left work.

• Greg Mashburn, district attorney for Cleveland County, Okla., said he won't prosecute Eddie Zaicek, a Lexington, Okla., police officer, saying Zaicek used protected free speech when he lamented on social media that "politicians don't get hung in public anymore" to criticize Norman Mayor Breea Clark's strict coronavirus shutdown policies.

A Section on 05/16/2020