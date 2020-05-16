Mississippi casinos will reopen Thursday

Gold Strike casino resort in Robinsonville, Miss., one of the casinos in Tunica County, is shown in this May 13, 2014, file photo. (AP / Rogelio V. Solis )

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s casinos scoured safety guidelines and prepared Saturday to put them in place before the businesses reopen doors to gamblers on Thursday.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission this week released the guidelines for gambling operations to resume. Among the new rules, properties are limited to 50% occupancy, and guests must be screened with questions about their health before they’re allowed entry. Any answer of “yes” would prohibit them from going inside.

During the screening, guests also will be asked to use hand sanitizer and encouraged to wear a mask — provided by the casino — while on the property.

At gambling tables, a three-player limit will be required. The rails and seats will be sanitized after each person leaves. Slot machines will be required to be at least 6 feet apart, and every machine must be sanitized at least every four hours. In addition, staff will be screened at the beginning of their shift and must report any symptoms of covid-19 to their supervisor.

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 17 new deaths and 322 additional cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state total to 11,123 cases with 510 deaths.

Hinds County in central Mississippi, which includes Jackson and has the largest population in the state, has the highest number of cases of covid-19 with 768 confirmed cases. Issaquena County, which borders the Mississippi River in the west-central part of the state, remains the only Mississippi county without confirmed cases.

