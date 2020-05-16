In this Dec. 3, 2012, file photo, Bob Watson talks about the selections made to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the pre-integration era committee, at the baseball winter meetings in Nashville, Tenn. Watson, a two-time All-Star as a player who later became the first African American general manager to win a World Series with the Yankees in 1996, has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

BASEBALL

All-Star slugger Bob Watson dies

Bob Watson, who became the first black general manager to win a World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, has died. He was 74. The Houston Astros, for whom Watson played his first 14 seasons in a baseball career spanning six decades, announced his death. The team did not provide details, but son Keith wrote on Twitter that he died in Houston from kidney disease. Watson made the All-Star team in 1973 and '75, hit over .300 four times and drove in at least 100 runs twice. He also holds the distinction of scoring the 1 millionth run in major league history -- on May 4, 1975, against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park. He also played for Boston (1979), the Yankees (1980-82) and Atlanta Braves (1982-84), finishing with a .295 career batting average with 184 home runs, 989 RBI and 1,826 runs scored.

FOOTBALL

Attorney: Affidavits clear CB

The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client in an armed robbery case. Attorney Michael Grieco told The Associated Press on Friday that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery earlier this week. Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County, but authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in. Police in Miramar, Fla., issued arrest warrants Thursday for Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Each man faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said.

Saints add RB Montgomery

The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran running back Ty Montgomery, General Manager Mickey Loomis said Friday. The 6-foot, 216-pound Montgomery spent last season as a reserve and special-teams player with the New York Jets. Montgomery was selected by Green Bay in the third round of the 2015 draft. He has rushed for 1,035 yards with 7 touchdowns in his career to go with 120 receptions for 982 yards with 3 touchdowns.

