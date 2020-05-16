Parts of state placed under tornado, severe weather warnings

Several counties in south and southwest Arkansas were placed under tornado and severe weather warnings Saturday evening as storms developing from an upper level low from the southwest pressed northeast across the state.

Nevada County reported storm damage about 6 p.m. near Bodcaw after a tornado warning was issued there by the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

The warning area covered northeast Hempstead County and western Nevada County, with weather service officials saying that radar indicated rotation in the storm.

Tornado warnings Saturday also included Pike County, Sevier County, Columbia County and Miller County. No damage was reported in those areas as of Saturday evening.

No injuries or deaths had been reported by Saturday night.

After 8 p.m., severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as the storms progressed northeast.

Jim Cross, with the Office of Emergency Management in Nevada County, said preliminary assessments indicated mostly tree damage in his county. Trees were blocking Arkansas 53 near Bodcaw, and at least one house was damaged by a falling tree, he said.

Some power outages were reported, but the extent of those outages could not be determined late Saturday.

About 4 p.m. Saturday a tornado warning was issued briefly in Pulaski County near the area of Pinnacle Mountain State Park. Rain hit Conway and other parts of Faulkner County, prompting the National Weather Service in North Little Rock to issue a flash flood warning for that area.

“Several streets are flooded,” the Conway Police Department tweeted about 7 p.m. It urged drivers to use caution and not drive through the standing water.

Areas of south and western Arkansas remained under weather advisories until 9 p.m.