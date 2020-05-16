Arkansas school districts set graduation plans

High school graduation ceremonies with their special 2020 fight-the-pandemic twists are underway across the nation, and throughout Arkansas, including in Pulaski County.

On the national level, the television networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC are broadcasting a commercial-free one-hour special at 7 p.m. tonight : "Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020."

The event, also to be shown on multiple online platforms, will feature guests as such Rodney Robinson, the nation's 2019 National Teacher of the Year; former President Barack Obama; basketball player LeBron James; the Jonas Brothers entertainers; and Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani children's education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The event is being presented by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

In Pulaski County, graduation ceremonies are taking many forms.

Little Rock School District

The Little Rock School District's five high schools will broadcast ceremonies next week on different online platforms at the times initially scheduled for traditional ceremonies that were planned before the canceling of large group events as a way to slow the spread of the contagious covid-19 infection.

The virtual ceremonies will feature photos of the new graduates, speeches and, district leaders say, appearances and remarks by surprise guests.

The ceremonies will be be available for viewing on the schools' webpages, on-demand on LRSDTV.org, and eventually on Comcast Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99, which are the district's educational cable channels. Families will be notified of the TV schedule.

The dates and times are:

Tuesday

• 6 p.m., J.A. Fair.

• 8:30 p.m., Hall.

Wednesday

• 6 p.m., Parkview.

• 8:30 p.m., McClellan.

Thursday

• 6 p.m., Central.

Simultaneous to each school's scheduled graduation time, the City of Little Rock will light up the Arkansas River bridges in each individual school's colors: orange and white for Hall; navy, white and silver for J.A. Fair; red, white and blue for both McClellan and Parkview; and gold and black for Central High.

Each graduating senior in the Little Rock district was provided a personalized yard sign and the district created social media filters for each school's senior class. Students andfamilies may insert their graduation pics in the frames to share on their respective social media sites and are encouraged to use #LRSD2020Grad when posting.

Additionally, the Little Rock District is also exploring the possibility of an in-person celebration this summer, if circumstances allow.

Pulaski County Special School District

The Pulaski County Special School District has scheduled a live, in-person graduation date of July 19 at Barton Coliseum on the Arkansas State Fairgrounds for its four high schools.

The decision to do the delayed but live events was made after the high school seniors were surveyed.

There will be stipulations to attend and participate in the events in order to comply with state and federal guidelines that are meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes covid-19 infections.

Each graduate will only be allowed four guests. Everyone must wear appropriate personal protection equipment such as masks and gloves. There will not be a graduation practice. Seniors will be sent a tutorial to prepare for the graduation ceremony.

All event plans are subject to change based on guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and CDC and the state, including the governor's office and the Arkansas Department of Education.

The times for the graduations are:

• 9 a.m., Maumelle High.

• 11:30 a.m., Joe T. Robinson High.

• 1:30 p.m., Sylvan Hills.

• 4:30 p.m., Wilbur D. Mills University Studies.

In the meantime, the Pulaski County Special district is making use of electronic billboards to salute the Class of 2020 as well as elementary school and middle school completers.

North Little Rock School District

North Little Rock High held individual graduations in the auditorium for its students over the past five days, concluding Friday.

The district is planning a traditional event July 25 at 7 p.m. at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock.

Plans are still being made, but it is anticipated that audience members will be limited. Alternatives for viewing the event are being explored.

Yard signs featuring photos of each of the more than 400 individual graduates have been posted outside the high school. The school's football stadium was illuminated in blue last Tuesday in honor of the Class of 2020.

Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District

A virtual graduation ceremony for Jacksonville High School is being produced by Jostens Inc. and school staff. The resulting product will be the focus of the Graduation Watch Party at 7 p.m Monday on the district's Facebook social media page: @JacksonvilleNorthPulaski.

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau will be lighting the Arkansas River bridges in district colors to honor Jacksonville High School graduates on Monday.

Additionally, Jacksonville High School has set July 31 as a date for a more traditional on-site graduation ceremony, conditioned on state requirements for fighting the spread of covid-19 at the time. The plan calls for the event to be held at the Titan Stadium on the high school campus.

