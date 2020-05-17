Ark. gov to meet with president, vice president this week

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence walk from the Oval Office to speak about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will meet Wednesday to discuss the state's covid-19 pandemic response, the White House announced Sunday afternoon.

Trump and Pence "appreciate the strong State-Federal partnership with Governor Hutchinson and are looking forward to discussing ways to continue this close collaboration as the state reopens in a phased, responsible way," a White House official said in a written statement.

Additional topics of conversation include the nation's food supply chain, the safety and health of food supply workers, and support for farmers, the White House said.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will also meet with Trump that day, the White House said.

In a written statement, Hutchinson said he looked forward to Wednesday's discussion.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence have been in constant communication with the governors throughout this pandemic and I appreciate the federal support and partnership with the states," Hutchinson said. "I’m delighted to share the effective work of our meat processors in protecting the food supply chain and the steps we are taking to get Arkansans back to work and ready for business."