The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 68 Belmont Dr., residential, Keara Billings, 6:41 p.m. May 8, property valued at $50.

• 3215 Ludwig St., residential, Ramy Banks, 7:13 p.m. May 9, property value unknown.

• 2008 S. Martin St., residential, Deion Lukeson, 3 a.m. May 10, property valued at $2,000.

• 62 Woodridge Dr., residential, Constance Clay, 8:40 a.m. May 12, property value unknown.

72205

• 117 N. Park St., residential, Stephanie Smith, 10 p.m. May 8, property valued at $900.

• 315 Maple St., residential, Jocelyn Thornton, 6:40 a.m. May 9, property value unknown.

• 111 Booker St., residential, Nikki Elmore, 12:49 a.m. May 12, property valued at $458.

72207

• 6838 Cantrell Road, residential, Jermunn Bradley, 12:55 a.m. May 12, property value unknown.

72209

• 5610 Rinke Road, residential, Martha Douglas, 3:22 p.m. May 8, property valued at $2,581.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residential, Kelvin Higgins, 1:50 p.m. May 10, property value unknown.

• 7515 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Metro PCS, 3:25 a.m. May 11, property value unknown.

72223

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Road, residential, Albert Saab, 7 p.m. May 8, property valued at $2,600.

