Coaches will have added responsibilities when play resumes

Must-see TV for me is the weekday briefings from Little Rock where Gov. Asa Hutchinson provides updates on the status of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

Hutchinson and Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith are our go-to guys for all things related to the disease, including important steps they've outlined to reopen our state. High school team sports in Arkansas are still suspended, but the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences issued guidelines last week advising schools on how to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic when play resumes.

I'll assume Gov. Hutchinson is a sports fan from the many times we saw him in the stands at Bentonville to watch his grandson play basketball for the Tigers. There's speculation sports activities in Arkansas will resume on June 1, but nothing is for certain until Gov. Hutchinson and his medical advisers say so.

That's certainly the view of the Arkansas Activities Association, the governing body for high school sports in Arkansas.

"What we're waiting on is for the governor to announce the guidelines, with the help of the Arkansas Department of Health," said Lance Taylor, executive director of the AAA. "What UAMS did was really good. But again, we're going to wait for the guidelines that the governor will release, which is what we have to follow."

So, what will it look like when high school activities in Arkansas return?

I am convinced assistant coaches will play an even bigger role than usual in the era of covid-19, especially when the emphasis is against large gatherings. Preventing large gatherings is hard to do with 7A-West teams like Bentonville and Springdale Har-Ber, who'll each have 160 players out for football this year.

I envision a head coach standing on a platform with a megaphone addressing players spaced across a 100-yard football field. But it'll be up to assistant coaches on a daily basis to relay detailed instructions from the head coach to players broken up into small groups.

"Our assistant coaches are extremely valuable to making sure we follow all guidelines that might come out," Springdale Har-Ber coach Chris Wood said. "During my staff Zoom meeting Friday, we talked about what it might look like when we are allowed to train students in smaller groups. I talked about each coach having a bottle of disinfectant with them during workouts to spray down anything touched or used during activity.

"It's all about the details when we start back up. The better we do at those details, the better opportunities we will have to move through each phase."

A UAMS Covid-19 Sports Committee drafted guidelines for coaches and administrators that include a detailed list of protocols for locker rooms and training rooms; tips for team gatherings, transportation and on-field hydration; equipment disinfection; and a number of other recommendations coaches and administrators should follow. Fort Smith Public Schools Athletic Director Michael Beaumont strongly agrees the health and safety of everyone involved in sports remain priority No. 1.

"Maybe by June or July we can return to some type of normalcy, but we should tread lightly," Beaumont said "I have to consider the health of not only our players but our coaches and staff as well."

Despite a recent uptick in covid-19 cases in the state, Hutchinson said Friday the state will continue its first phase of lifting restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the disease. That's good news for all Arkansans, including high school coaches who have an immense responsibility to keep their players safe when sports return.

Sports on 05/17/2020