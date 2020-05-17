Coronavirus cases up to 4,759 in state; deaths hold at 98

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas as of Sunday had risen by 181 since Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health announced.

The latest covid-19 tally raised the total number of virus cases since the start of the pandemic to 4,759, according to the Health Department.

The number of covid-19-related deaths did not change Sunday, holding at 98. Arkansas remains one of 12 states that hasn’t reached triple digits in covid-19 deaths.

The increase comes a day before casinos around Arkansas are prepared to open.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced earlier this month that casinos will be allowed to reopen in Arkansas on Monday, though the venues will be limited to one-third capacity.

Also, it was announced Sunday by the White House that Hutchinson will meet Wednesday in Washington, D.C., with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the state’s covid-19 response.