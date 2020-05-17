Daily record

Marriage Licenses

Brett Hogan, 28, of Jacksonville and Courtnee Whitlow, 24, of Bryant.

James Swindle, 50, of Maumelle and Alicia Levengood, 47, of Star City.

Sharrod Mcgruder,28 and Maya Ellis, 25, both of Little Rock.

Scott Adams, 32, and Michelle Salazar, 35, both of Rialto, Cali.

Damone Dickerson, 33, and Cameisha Brewer, 29, both of North Little Rock. Torquesia Price, 27, of Inverness, Miss. and Emmanuel Gerord, 29, of Indianola, Miss.

Katherine Emery, 26, and Nelson Heringer, 26, both of Little Rock.

Judy Richard, 48, of Jacksonville and Edward Sharrer, 53, of Lufkin, Texas. Ann Gevock, 33, of Little Rock and Brian Lachowsky, 32, of Maumelle.

Christine Millner, 39, and Donald Gay, 46, both of Little Rock.