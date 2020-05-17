Incorporations

Benton County

1234 Main LLC, Richard Sullivan, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

2 Hills Counseling Services LLC, Lynn Renee Hills, 4639 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

6th Sense Construction LLC, Holly Parnell, 15111 Fielding Road, Gravette

AIHP Logistics LLC, Edwin Reichert, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

All Time High Realty LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Alpha Romeo Tactical LLC, Sandro Alex Chavez, 883 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs

Averie Estates Homeowner's Association Inc., Scott Owen, 101 Averie Lane, Bentonville

B-Moving On LLC, Ben Greenwood, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Blang Boutique LLC, Octavia Wright, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Books Up for 20 Corp., Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Bravo Roofing LLC, Blanca Z. Bravo, 307 Camden Drive, Rogers

B Williams Management Group LLC, Brett Williams, 310 N.W. Seventh St., Bentonville

Cedric Knight Distributing Inc., Cedric Knight, 609 S.W. Eighth St., No. 600, Bentonville

Centric Enterprise Solutions LLC, Nicholas Dozier, 1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 110, Rogers

Chrysalis Games Inc., Daniel Gippert, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Clark Oldham LLC, Jacob Douglas Clark, 5216 Sloan Circle, Rogers

Cole Real Estate Services LLC, Danielle Cole, 1105 W. Pecan St., Rogers

Creekview Investments LLC, August Rusher, 4611 Creekview Drive, Rogers

Ctrl By JB LLC, Jayla Holloway, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

DM Delgado Transport LLC, Aday Delgado, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Dodeca Preserve LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Dusty Brad Fence Co. LLC, Donald Wilborne, 700 Maplewood Drive, Centerton

Edens Bluff Lake Estates Property Owners Association Inc., Steve Lewis, 10878 Ervin McGarrah Road, Lowell

Fast Way Transport LLC, Felisha Henry, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Franny Ring, Executive Leadership Life Coach, LLC, Dinah Frances Ring, 1304 Convair St., Bentonville

Happy Hapy Hooves LLC, Monica Wilmore, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Hot or Not Heating & Cooling Corp., Anthony Hunt , 921 S. 20th St., Rogers

Iron and Ink Press LLC, Zachary Lance Hooper, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

J.H.R. Transport LLC, Joe Ramirez, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

JR United Construction Inc., Cleo Suwanna Ruiz Cruz, 2002 W. Pine St., Rogers

Kleerkutt Farm LLC, Jessica Doulton Hill, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Kourted in Diamondz LLC, Itiana Blake, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Link Training Opportunities LLC, Scott Sterling Hobbs, 2901 S. 26th Place, No. 214, Rogers

Little Rock Mobile Detail & Pressure Washing Service LLC, Annie Robinson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Lynnette Johnson Inc., Lynnette Johnson, 4101 W. Huntington Drive, Apt. 7107, Rogers

McGee & Meredith Investments LLC, Kelly Nash, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Mirage AI & IT Consulting LLC, Amer Aitoumeziane, 5430 W. Chardonnay Court, Rogers

Modern Hustle LLC, Chase Carter, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Mountain Home Installations Co., Michael Garay, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

N.K. Music LLC, Noah S. Kruse, 13246 Ridgeline Road, Bentonville

Natural State Dance Co. LLC, Taylor Nichole Jaggers, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Nettie B's LLC, Monique Nicole Wimbley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

NWA Craft Room LLC, David Carr, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

NWA Trail Biking LLC, Todd Whatley, 10301 Tommy Hawk Road, Bentonville

Osage Oasis LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Our Nest Realty LLC, Kendra Kay Murphy, 39 Radcliffe Drive, Bella Vista

Ozark Living Greens LLC, Robin Hall, 2400 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Parker Construction Services LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

PRS Concessions LLC, Paul Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Pup Yeah! LLC, Rachel Michelle Bender, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Qumask LLC, Barbara Phillips, 29 W. Nottingham Lane, Rogers

Rafter M LLC, Bradley Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Rain Local LLC, Rikki Manen, 2303 S.W. 10th St., Bentonville

Red-I Creative Studio LLC, Jeffrey Daniel Johnson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Rosett Infotech LLC, James Lysko, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Slay & Lay Beauty LLC, Christina Thomas, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Spud Love LLC, Artie Ray Lovelace, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Stewart Cattle LLC, Culter Stewart, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Sweet Home Staging & Design LLC, Cassandra Danielle Brisco, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Tarkington Insurance Agency LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

The Broach Group LLC, Mickey B. Broach, 10 Yocum Road, Rogers

The Evergreene Heart LLC, Nicole Danielle Greene, 500 Starview Circle, Cave Springs

The Outdoors 2Me LLC, Brentt Tumey, 2601 N. Walton Blvd., Suite MP, Bentonville

They Like It Resources LLC, Sharon Denise Wilkinson, 2524 W. Ash Place, Rogers

Tumey Productions, LLC, Brentt Tumey, 2601 N. Walton Blvd., Suite MP, Bentonville

Yupangco Ventures LLC, Francis Yupangco, 5203 S. 46th St., Rogers

Carroll County

Hometown Internet LLC, Rodney D. Ballance Jr., 1503 Carroll 447, Berryville

Lift 15 Auto Service LLC, James L. Cooper, 80 Carroll 240, Eureka Springs

Revamped Creations LLC, Samantha Marie Stokes, 118 E. Church Ave., Berryville

Roaming Heifer LLC, Lacey Snyder, 10896 Arkansas 311, Green Forest

Washington County

ADSBL 1980 LLC, Sharon Lyons, 15881 Viney Grove Road, Fayetteville

Benton, Chandler LLC, Chandler Newman Benton, 546 W. Center St., Unit B, Fayetteville

Bronzeback Mill LLC, Grayson Merrell Barber, 3922 W. Tanyard Drive, Fayetteville

CJ's Properties & Farms LLC, Audra Bailey Wilcox, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Cloud10 Eventing LLC, Megan Wadley, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Cooper Assets LLC, Katelin Cooper, 34 E. Center St., Suite 108, Fayetteville

Cowboys and Hippies LLC, Jennifer Lynne Sisemore, 18588 Robinson Road, Fayetteville

DCSB Holdings LLC, Derek Deaton Christopher Deaton, 2203 N. Aspen Drive, Fayetteville

Deepwood Media LLC, William Jackson Butt III, 4697 W. Finger Road, Fayetteville

Devo Construction LLC, Richard Devora, 2793 Yorkshire Circle, Unit B, Springdale

Diamond State Networks LLC, David Dixon, 3641 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

EAV Consultants LLC, Robert Ost, 4710 S. Thompson St., Suite 102, Springdale

Elite L.S. Drywall LLC, Luis Serrano, 407 Dallas Lane, Springdale

Fuel Solutions LLC, Timothy Lloyd, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

G&E Barber LLC, Grayson Merrell Barber, 3922 W. Tanyard Drive, Fayetteville

JM Schwab Enterprises LLC, Maria Schwab, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Kandiman Tha Handyman Services LLC, Kandi Jones, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Krush Concepts LLC, Patrick James Rush, 410 N. Neal St., Prairie Grove

Lavie Salon LLC, Vu T. Nguyen, 2002 S. Pleasant St., Suite B, Springdale

LB Works LLC, Lance Brandt, 1589 N. Corsica Drive, Fayetteville

Matte Black Lounges LLC, Gabe Trumbo, 526 Fallin Ave., Fayetteville

Mi Mexico Fayetteville LLC, Lourdes Peredo, 7274 Hayden Way, Springdale

Milestone Leadership LLC, Seth Haines, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

NGF-Prairie Grove LLC, Nathan Cossey , 14415 E. Battlefield Park Road, Prairie Grove

No Guide for Mom LLC, Lacresha Cherrell Sims, 4379 Beacon Court, Springdale

NWA Ruby LLC, John La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale

Pacos Brothers LLC, Francisco Javier Martinez, 748 Robin Hood Court, Springdale

Raleigh Contracting Group LLC, Raleigh Wishon, 13147 Tuttle Drive, Elkins

Ralston Customs LLC, Cory S. Ralston, 3770 Grand Valley Drive, Springdale

RB Hutch LLC, Rodney B. Hutchins, 4033 N. Meadowview Drive, Fayetteville

Rshawley LLC, Rachel Hawley, 203 E. Bush St., Prairie Grove

Someday Gardens LLC, Sommer Elisabeth Beck, 304 E. Sutton St., Fayetteville

Stellafilms Inc., Fred Goss, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

SV Elsworth LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

The Gumbo Collective LLC, Miles Declan Mungo, 2156 E. Cinnamon Way, Fayetteville

Unique Vizion LLC, Maurice Thomas Madison, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Veronica Garcia LLC, Veronica Garcia, 5785 Garnet Drive, Bethel Heights

Willow Dawn LLC, Christopher C. May, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville.

