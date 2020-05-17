Incorporations

Benton County
1234 Main LLC, Richard Sullivan, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
2 Hills Counseling Services LLC, Lynn Renee Hills, 4639 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
6th Sense Construction LLC, Holly Parnell, 15111 Fielding Road, Gravette
AIHP Logistics LLC, Edwin Reichert, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
All Time High Realty LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Alpha Romeo Tactical LLC, Sandro Alex Chavez, 883 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs
Averie Estates Homeowner's Association Inc., Scott Owen, 101 Averie Lane, Bentonville
B-Moving On LLC, Ben Greenwood, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Blang Boutique LLC, Octavia Wright, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Books Up for 20 Corp., Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Bravo Roofing LLC, Blanca Z. Bravo, 307 Camden Drive, Rogers
B Williams Management Group LLC, Brett Williams, 310 N.W. Seventh St., Bentonville
Cedric Knight Distributing Inc., Cedric Knight, 609 S.W. Eighth St., No. 600, Bentonville
Centric Enterprise Solutions LLC, Nicholas Dozier, 1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 110, Rogers
Chrysalis Games Inc., Daniel Gippert, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Clark Oldham LLC, Jacob Douglas Clark, 5216 Sloan Circle, Rogers
Cole Real Estate Services LLC, Danielle Cole, 1105 W. Pecan St., Rogers
Creekview Investments LLC, August Rusher, 4611 Creekview Drive, Rogers
Ctrl By JB LLC, Jayla Holloway, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
DM Delgado Transport LLC, Aday Delgado, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Dodeca Preserve LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville
Dusty Brad Fence Co. LLC, Donald Wilborne, 700 Maplewood Drive, Centerton
Edens Bluff Lake Estates Property Owners Association Inc., Steve Lewis, 10878 Ervin McGarrah Road, Lowell
Fast Way Transport LLC, Felisha Henry, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Franny Ring, Executive Leadership Life Coach, LLC, Dinah Frances Ring, 1304 Convair St., Bentonville
Happy Hapy Hooves LLC, Monica Wilmore, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Hot or Not Heating & Cooling Corp., Anthony Hunt , 921 S. 20th St., Rogers
Iron and Ink Press LLC, Zachary Lance Hooper, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
J.H.R. Transport LLC, Joe Ramirez, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
JR United Construction Inc., Cleo Suwanna Ruiz Cruz, 2002 W. Pine St., Rogers
Kleerkutt Farm LLC, Jessica Doulton Hill, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Kourted in Diamondz LLC, Itiana Blake, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Link Training Opportunities LLC, Scott Sterling Hobbs, 2901 S. 26th Place, No. 214, Rogers
Little Rock Mobile Detail & Pressure Washing Service LLC, Annie Robinson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Lynnette Johnson Inc., Lynnette Johnson, 4101 W. Huntington Drive, Apt. 7107, Rogers
McGee & Meredith Investments LLC, Kelly Nash, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Mirage AI & IT Consulting LLC, Amer Aitoumeziane, 5430 W. Chardonnay Court, Rogers
Modern Hustle LLC, Chase Carter, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Mountain Home Installations Co., Michael Garay, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
N.K. Music LLC, Noah S. Kruse, 13246 Ridgeline Road, Bentonville
Natural State Dance Co. LLC, Taylor Nichole Jaggers, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Nettie B's LLC, Monique Nicole Wimbley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
NWA Craft Room LLC, David Carr, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
NWA Trail Biking LLC, Todd Whatley, 10301 Tommy Hawk Road, Bentonville
Osage Oasis LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Our Nest Realty LLC, Kendra Kay Murphy, 39 Radcliffe Drive, Bella Vista
Ozark Living Greens LLC, Robin Hall, 2400 W. New Hope Road, Rogers
Parker Construction Services LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
PRS Concessions LLC, Paul Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Pup Yeah! LLC, Rachel Michelle Bender, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Qumask LLC, Barbara Phillips, 29 W. Nottingham Lane, Rogers
Rafter M LLC, Bradley Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Rain Local LLC, Rikki Manen, 2303 S.W. 10th St., Bentonville
Red-I Creative Studio LLC, Jeffrey Daniel Johnson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Rosett Infotech LLC, James Lysko, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Slay & Lay Beauty LLC, Christina Thomas, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Spud Love LLC, Artie Ray Lovelace, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Stewart Cattle LLC, Culter Stewart, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Sweet Home Staging & Design LLC, Cassandra Danielle Brisco, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Tarkington Insurance Agency LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
The Broach Group LLC, Mickey B. Broach, 10 Yocum Road, Rogers
The Evergreene Heart LLC, Nicole Danielle Greene, 500 Starview Circle, Cave Springs
The Outdoors 2Me LLC, Brentt Tumey, 2601 N. Walton Blvd., Suite MP, Bentonville
They Like It Resources LLC, Sharon Denise Wilkinson, 2524 W. Ash Place, Rogers
Tumey Productions, LLC, Brentt Tumey, 2601 N. Walton Blvd., Suite MP, Bentonville
Yupangco Ventures LLC, Francis Yupangco, 5203 S. 46th St., Rogers
Carroll County
Hometown Internet LLC, Rodney D. Ballance Jr., 1503 Carroll 447, Berryville
Lift 15 Auto Service LLC, James L. Cooper, 80 Carroll 240, Eureka Springs
Revamped Creations LLC, Samantha Marie Stokes, 118 E. Church Ave., Berryville
Roaming Heifer LLC, Lacey Snyder, 10896 Arkansas 311, Green Forest
Washington County
ADSBL 1980 LLC, Sharon Lyons, 15881 Viney Grove Road, Fayetteville
Benton, Chandler LLC, Chandler Newman Benton, 546 W. Center St., Unit B, Fayetteville
Bronzeback Mill LLC, Grayson Merrell Barber, 3922 W. Tanyard Drive, Fayetteville
CJ's Properties & Farms LLC, Audra Bailey Wilcox, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Cloud10 Eventing LLC, Megan Wadley, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Cooper Assets LLC, Katelin Cooper, 34 E. Center St., Suite 108, Fayetteville
Cowboys and Hippies LLC, Jennifer Lynne Sisemore, 18588 Robinson Road, Fayetteville
DCSB Holdings LLC, Derek Deaton Christopher Deaton, 2203 N. Aspen Drive, Fayetteville
Deepwood Media LLC, William Jackson Butt III, 4697 W. Finger Road, Fayetteville
Devo Construction LLC, Richard Devora, 2793 Yorkshire Circle, Unit B, Springdale
Diamond State Networks LLC, David Dixon, 3641 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
EAV Consultants LLC, Robert Ost, 4710 S. Thompson St., Suite 102, Springdale
Elite L.S. Drywall LLC, Luis Serrano, 407 Dallas Lane, Springdale
Fuel Solutions LLC, Timothy Lloyd, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
G&E Barber LLC, Grayson Merrell Barber, 3922 W. Tanyard Drive, Fayetteville
JM Schwab Enterprises LLC, Maria Schwab, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Kandiman Tha Handyman Services LLC, Kandi Jones, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Krush Concepts LLC, Patrick James Rush, 410 N. Neal St., Prairie Grove
Lavie Salon LLC, Vu T. Nguyen, 2002 S. Pleasant St., Suite B, Springdale
LB Works LLC, Lance Brandt, 1589 N. Corsica Drive, Fayetteville
Matte Black Lounges LLC, Gabe Trumbo, 526 Fallin Ave., Fayetteville
Mi Mexico Fayetteville LLC, Lourdes Peredo, 7274 Hayden Way, Springdale
Milestone Leadership LLC, Seth Haines, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
NGF-Prairie Grove LLC, Nathan Cossey , 14415 E. Battlefield Park Road, Prairie Grove
No Guide for Mom LLC, Lacresha Cherrell Sims, 4379 Beacon Court, Springdale
NWA Ruby LLC, John La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale
Pacos Brothers LLC, Francisco Javier Martinez, 748 Robin Hood Court, Springdale
Raleigh Contracting Group LLC, Raleigh Wishon, 13147 Tuttle Drive, Elkins
Ralston Customs LLC, Cory S. Ralston, 3770 Grand Valley Drive, Springdale
RB Hutch LLC, Rodney B. Hutchins, 4033 N. Meadowview Drive, Fayetteville
Rshawley LLC, Rachel Hawley, 203 E. Bush St., Prairie Grove
Someday Gardens LLC, Sommer Elisabeth Beck, 304 E. Sutton St., Fayetteville
Stellafilms Inc., Fred Goss, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
SV Elsworth LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
The Gumbo Collective LLC, Miles Declan Mungo, 2156 E. Cinnamon Way, Fayetteville
Unique Vizion LLC, Maurice Thomas Madison, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Veronica Garcia LLC, Veronica Garcia, 5785 Garnet Drive, Bethel Heights
Willow Dawn LLC, Christopher C. May, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville.
