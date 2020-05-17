Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Michigan punter transfers to Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:48 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas football helmet sits on the sideline during a game between the Razorbacks and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( Charlie Kaijo)

Michigan transfer punter George Caratan has committed to Arkansas and is expected to have immediate eligibility.

Caratan (6-2, 220 pounds) did not play for the Wolverines the past two seasons after attending St. Thomas More High School in Connecticut. He will be a walk-on at Arkansas after picking the Hogs over Missouri.

He averaged 46 yards per punt at St. Thomas More and made 4 of 5 field goals, including a 46-yarder, and 35 of 41 his kickoffs were touchbacks.

Caratan joined Michigan as a preferred walk-on. He chose the Wolverines over Penn State and Maryland.

The Hogs have three punters on the current roster. Redshirt junior Sam Loy averaged 39.5 yards on 56 punts last year, including 8 punts of 50 yards or more. He placed 19 punts inside the 20 yard line.

Redshirt sophomore Ried Bauer punted three times for a 36.6 yard average. Matthew Phillips didn't have any stats as a redshirt sophomore.

