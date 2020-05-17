Charles Smith, a judge in Meridian, Miss., said he’s “looking forward to getting back to work” and hopes doctors will clear him for a return to the bench in a couple of weeks after he was shot in the hip by an unknown assailant as Smith was arriving at the courthouse.

Tarique Peters, 23, a New York man on vacation in Honolulu, was arrested over a violation of Hawaii’s 14-day traveler quarantine after he posted on Instagram photos of himself sunbathing and carrying a surfboard, according to a news release from the Hawaii covid-19 Joint Information Center.

Mike Tregre, the sheriff of St. John the Baptist Parish, La., said police are looking for Aaron Dun, 33, who is accused in the kidnapping of a 73-year-old LaPlace woman and in eluding police in two vehicle chases that both ended in wrecks.

Matt Shea, a Washington lawmaker who was removed from the state’s House Republican Caucus after a report from a private investigation agency called his support for a militia’s armed standoff with federal agents an “act of domestic terrorism,” will not seek reelection.

Pasquale Salas, 26, a former deputy with the Matagorda County, Texas, sheriff’s office, pleaded guilty to coercing a young girl from Massachusetts, whom he met while playing an online game, into sending him hundreds of sexually explicit videos and images of herself, prosecutors said.

Lou Uridel, the owner of Metroflex Gym in Oceanside, Calif., who was charged with a misdemeanor after authorities said he violated a stay-at-home order by opening the gym, has vowed to keep his business open.

Matthew Brummett, 37, and Charles Prichard, 47, both police officers in Kansas City, Mo., were indicted by a grand jury in an assault, which was captured on video, of a transgender woman who has since died after being shot in an unrelated incident.

Bob Johnson, the sheriff of Santa Rosa County, Fla., said a Pace woman was charged in the abuse of her 14-year-old adopted son, which included beating the boy with a dog chain, cutting his arms and head and chipping his teeth with pliers.

Jeff Reaves, senior trooper with the Marine Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the two occupants of a seaplane were able to escape and were rescued after the aircraft crashed and flipped upside down in Lake Guntersville.