NWA business briefs

Breast cancer center receives accreditation

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted a three-year accreditation to Arkansas Breast Cancer Specialists in Fayetteville. This is the second time the organization has received this honor.

Arkansas Breast Cancer Specialists includes the Breast Center in Fayetteville, Highlands Oncology, Northwest Arkansas Pathology, surgeons from Breast Treatment Associates, Northwest Arkansas Breast Care Specialists, Fayetteville Surgical Associates and the Plastic Surgery Clinic of Northwest Arkansas.

To receive the accreditation, the group must demonstrate compliance with standards established by the national group for treating women who are diagnosed with the full spectrum of breast disease.

DQ opens on Crossover Road

DQ Grill & Chill recently opened at 2091 N. Crossover Road.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The DQ Grill & Chill offers made-to-order lunch and dinner options. For more information, call (479) 442-4400.

