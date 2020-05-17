NWA business people

Larry Balle II, M.D., M.P.H., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as a primary care sports medicine physician at UAMS Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fayetteville.

• Brad Hammond has been named leader of Olsson's Fayetteville office. Hammond earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master of business administration from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He previously led Olsson's Water/Wastewater team based in Fayetteville, according to a news release from Olsson. Olsson is an employee-owned engineering and design firm.

• Chris Hall has been promoted to team leader for Olsson's Fayetteville/Springfield Water/Wastewater team. Hall is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and has more than 20 years of experience in water/wastewater engineering, according to a news release from Olsson.

• David Ratti and J.C. Schroder have joined Walton Arts Center at Walmart AMP. Ratti is the director of food and beverage and will be responsible for the direction and coordination of the food and beverage operations at Walmart AMP. Schroder is the production manager and will work with the production and operations teams to provide production support for shows, concerts and events.

• Dr. Larry Balle II, M.P.H., has joined UAMS Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fayetteville as a primary care sports medicine physician. He is an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He earned his medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, where he also earned his master of public health from the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. He completed his residency in family and community medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at UAMS Northwest Regional Campus.

• Stacy Morris has been named executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs. She is the former farmers market manager and interim executive director for the organization. Her background is in finance, and she has been with Main Street Siloam Springs for eight years.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwadg.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

SundayMonday Business on 05/17/2020