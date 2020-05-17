Pieces Of The Past: RHM staffers pick favorites from collections

It's been a long "night at the museum" this spring, Serena Barnett admits. But just like in the movie, there's been plenty going on behind the scenes while the Rogers Historical Museum has been closed due to covid-19 concerns -- including the addition of a barn to the galleries and the introduction of a mascot mouse named Gus.

Barnett, the museum's director, says she hates to disappoint, but there have been no dinosaurs playing fetch, and Teddy Roosevelt has yet to charge in on his horse. "But we've been taking advantage of the situation even though we are, of course, sad to be closed and sad about the reason we're closed." Over the past two months, museum staff members have been organizing, cleaning, doing maintenance work, painting the kids' gallery, expanding the Monte Ne exhibit and planting apple trees in the orchard at the corner of Third and Cherry streets.

FYI Rogers Historical Museum The galleries remain closed due to covid-19 concerns, but museum staff are staying busy on Facebook, Instagram and on the museum website at www.rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"But it's been weird," Barnett says, "because none of our volunteers are coming in. And the staff is spread out across three different buildings, so some days we don't even see each other. Still, we've been working together while we're staying apart, doing a lot of social media, creating some virtual programs on our website and creating a pickup craft kit for kids."

The staff also took time to create a virtual gallery of their favorite pieces in the museum collection for this feature.

__

Serena Barnett

Director

Serena Barnett Director Yellow Poppy Chocolate Pot

Yellow Poppy Chocolate Pot

The history of drinking hot chocolate goes back over a millennium ago, to the ancient Mayans in the Pre-Columbian Americas. Hot chocolate was brought to Europe in the 1500s by Spanish explorers, but it was a drink enjoyed only by those who could afford such an exotic decadence. It wasn't until the late 1800s when trans-Atlantic shipping became faster and less costly that hot chocolate became more affordable and therefore available to the wider public. It was during this time that mass-produced chocolate pots became popular household items.

This chocolate pot is one of the Rogers Historical Museum's earliest donated objects, given in 1975 by Vera Key, Rogers Historical Museum co-founder and first chairman of the Museum Commission. It was made sometime between 1900-1915 by Royal Bayreuth, a German porcelain manufacturing company known for its novelty pottery designs in the form of flowers, fruit, vegetables, animals and fanciful figures. This style was part of their poppy collection, which was also available in red, and included tea pots, cups and saucers and sugar bowls. I've always admired this piece for its simple, yet artistic design. For me, this chocolate pot is a reminder of another time when seemingly small tasks, as in the practice of serving hot chocolate, socially dictated the need to own such specialty items that were made for use and show, even for intimate occasions where you were surrounded by family and friends in the comfort of your own home.

__

Terrilyn Wendling

Assistant Director

Terrilyn Wendling Assistant Director Friendship Quilt

Friendship Quilt

Donated in 2004, this small friendship quilt has a unique story. Friendship quilts were often made by a quilt group or members of the same homemakers club, but they could also be made by a group of friends or family members. Each lady would stitch a block. Once there were enough blocks for a quilt, the group as a whole or a single member would then assemble the pieces together and quilt it.

It appears that this group never finished the quilt, as the individual blocks were found at an antique store in Livermore, Calif., by Sue Caraway. She assembled the quilt herself and researched the names on the blocks, finding that the women were all from Benton County, mainly the Maysville area. The names on the blocks are: S.E. (Sarah) Abercrombie, Doriece Aldridge, Della Crone, Jimmie Crone, Polena Holland, Hazel B. Johnson; Minnie O. Johnson, Mary Locke, Mary Lott, [unknown] McPalmer, Callie Payne, R.H. (Robert) Payne, Lissa (Melissa) Shields, Marie Story and Birdie Payne White. Ms. Caraway sent the quilt from California to the museum, "where it could be shared with friends and descendants of the makers," as the donor stated in her email.

__

Jennifer Sweet

Operations Manager

Painting of Dixieland House

Dixieland Farm was located on what is today Dixieland Road, north of Walnut Street, where CVS and 10Box are now. According to a pamphlet advertising the farm's Jersey cows from 1925, at that time it was considered one mile west of Rogers. The farm extended one half mile north of Walnut, with the dairy and breeding barns located at the north end. The farm also included a 40-acre apple orchard and a vineyard. The house was on the south side of the farm near Walnut.

This painting was done by Vera Hill, who moved to Rogers in 1935 with her husband, Vance. Mrs. Hill passed away in 2005 at the age of 101. The painting was found rolled up in a house on Cherry Street where Mr. and Mrs. Hill formerly lived and was donated to the museum in 2011. When the painting came to the museum, it needed to be relaxed after being rolled for so long. It also needed to be cleaned and to have some of the paint restored. The museum called Rick Parker of Parker Conservation in Gentry to work on restoring the painting. The Happy Rackensackers Chapter of the Questers, a group dedicated to historic preservation, donated the money for the conservation work.

I like this painting because it shows a time when Rogers was very different. This beautiful farm house was located in what today is a busy commercial area.

__

Jennifer Kick

Collections Manager

Jennifer Kick Collections Manager Humpty Dumpty Doll

Humpty Dumpty Doll

The Humpty Dumpty Doll is a bit of an infamous item among museum staff. With his oversized face and stubby appendages, he is offputting to some. But this is one of my go-to items when people ask me about my favorite items in the museum's collections. I can't exactly answer why, probably because so many people dislike him that I have now taken on a protective attitude towards him. Also, because working in the museum collections field, trust me, you see much scarier dolls and toys than this Humpty Dumpty.

We don't know a lot about our Humpty Dumpty doll, unfortunately. He dates to the early 1940s, and he belonged to the aunt of the person who donated him. He has no maker's marks, yet he is also not unique; there are other Humpty Dumpty dolls like ours out there. The exact name of this style of doll, who was making them, where they originated from -- these are mysteries for now. This is probably another reason I'm drawn to this doll. I want to know more, yet research to date has yet to provide any answers. He is a mystery I'd like to solve someday.

__

Glen Christophersen

Education Assistant

Glen Christophersen Education Assistant Ice Cream Freezer

Ice Cream Freezer

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ICE CREAM! Nothing brightens up the day like a bowl of delicious ice cream! People have been enjoying this frozen delight for centuries. The process for making ice cream has not really changed a lot over the years, only becoming easier and quicker with modern technologies. Prior to electric driven mixers, to produce ice cream you needed to earn it by putting in some manual labor.

At the turn of the 20th century, if you wanted to eat ice cream at home you had to make it. Home ice cream production required a manual ice cream freezer, such as this one from our collection. This object was donated to the Rogers Historical Museum in 1975 but dates back to around the year 1900. To work the ice cream freezer you would pour the ingredients into the metal cylinder and then place the crank handle attachment on top. Between the metal cylinder and the outer wooden box you would place ice and rock salt. Inside the cylinder, a long paddle would continually stir the contents as the handle was turned. After quite a few cranks, and a little bit of science, your favorite flavor of ice cream would be ready for your enjoyment.

You can see this early 20th century ice cream freezer on display at the Rogers Historical Museum (when we reopen) on the covered porch attached to the Hawkins House.

__

Ashley Sayers

Education Assistant

Ashley Sayers Education Assistant Victorian Hair Receiver

Victorian Hair Receiver

This porcelain hair receiver can be found in the bedroom of the Hawkins House. It was used by Victorian women to collect and store the hair that they removed from their combs and brushes. This wasn't done as a way to help keep a tidy house, but rather as an aide in creating hair and sewing accessories. For Victorian women, hair appearance was important, and ratts were used to help create volume in their hairstyles. Ratts were made by stuffing small balls of the collected hair into a hairnet that would then be sewn shut. The ratt was then used as a hair filler by wrapping the woman's natural hair around the ball and pinning it in place with hair pins.

During the Victorian period, hair was not typically washed as frequently as it is today. The natural oils would build up, making the hair collected in the hair receivers valuable as pin cushion stuffing as well. Pin cushions were already a convenient way to store your straight pins so you'd have easy access to them when sewing, but the oils on the hair would help keep the pins lubricated, making them pierce through material better.

This is one of my favorite objects from the museum's collection because it is interesting to look back at different time periods and see that the idea of repurposing has been around for a lot longer than we might realize, even though it probably wasn't done for the same reasons we do it for now.

__

Monte Harris

Adult Programs Assistant

Monte Harris Adult Programs Assistant Elizabeth Woods' Coverlet

Elizabeth Woods' Coverlet

Coverlets, like quilts, are used to cover the bed. Coverlets are meticulously woven, thread by thread, using a loom, while quilts are made by sewing pieces of fabric together.

Elizabeth Greaves Dickson Woods was a coverlet weaver during the time when women were not allowed to vote or even discuss politics in public. She and her family moved from Tennessee in 1833 and settled in the area known today as Woods Lane, located between modern-day Bentonville and Rogers.

Her husband, Samuel Purviance Woods, served as one of the first grand jurors in Benton County, so it is likely political conversations would have been overheard often by the women in the Woods' household. Just because women could not express their opinions did not mean they did not follow the politics of their day. Elizabeth chose the "Classic Whig Rose" for her coverlet pattern, which leads one to believe she sympathized with the Whig Party -- which strongly opposed President Andrew Jackson.

__

Richard Calloway

Curator of Exhibits

Richard Calloway Curator of Exhibits Hawkins House Mirror

Hawkins House Mirror

Just inside the front door of the historic 1895 Hawkins House hangs an original furnishing piece, a handsome Eastlake-style hall mirror. Grandson Harold Hawkins, who moved into the house in 1926, remembers the mirror as always hanging there. I find it fascinating that the mirror has reflected the weddings, parties, holidays and day-to-day life of the house for almost a hundred years.

There is a shallow shelf on the bottom side where visitors could leave their calling cards in good Victorian fashion. This would announce that they had come by for a visit and also would allow them to see who else had come by. Also, Harold would leave his good luck buckeye on the shelf whenever he arrived back home and put it back in his pocket when he was leaving. It is as if the mirror was an active participant in the life of the house, not just a passive observer.

