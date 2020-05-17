POLICE BEAT: Man outside store causes ruckus, police say

Police: Man outside store causes ruckus

Jacksonville police arrested a suspect early Saturday after receiving a call that a man was banging on the front door of a Dollar General store, according to an arrest report.

An officer arrived at the store at 380 S. James St. about 4:30 a.m. Damage to the door and business was listed at $1,500, according to the report.

Officers arrested Allen Polk, 53, in the case.

Polk was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was charged with felony criminal mischief.

Mom in store tried to steal, report says

A woman was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Walmart store at 2000 John Harden Drive in Jacksonville after she was seen on video taking items from packages and concealing them, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Pernieca Little, 40, of Jacksonville in the case.

Store video showed Little, accompanied by four children, going through the store, picking up items, removing them from packaging and hiding them, the report said.

Little and one of the children resisted arrest, the report said. Officers also found a dehydrated and malnourished dog in the woman's vehicle, according to the report.

Little was taken to the Pulaski County jail. She was no longer listed on the jail roster as of Saturday night.

Little is charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, misdemeanor cruelty to animals, misdemeanor obstruction of government operations, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

LR officers arrest man on drug counts

Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges early Saturday after responding to a call about a disturbance involving a weapon, according to a police report.

Officers arrived about 5:15 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Road, where a caller said a man in a red car had pulled a gun on him, the report said.

Officers found Yusuf Muhammad, 39, illegally parked on Martin Luther King Boulevard near 26th Street and after approaching his vehicle, noticed a clear bag poking out of a backpack, according to the report.

The backpack contained scales, a stolen firearm and suspected illegal drugs, the report said.

Muhammad was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail. He is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of cocaine with purpose, felony possession of MDMA with purpose, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony theft by receiving, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor prohibited parking.

The National Institute of Drug Abuse says MDMA is commonly known as Ecstasy.

Metro on 05/17/2020